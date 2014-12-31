NEW YORK, Dec 31 Speculators renewed their net
long U.S. dollar position in the last week from their the
smallest level in three months in the prior week, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released late Tuesday
showed.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose by more
than $5 billion to $39.85 billion in the week ended Dec. 23,
from $34.64 billion the previous week.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value
against the yen, euro and four other currencies, is on track to
rack up a 12 percent gain for 2014, its biggest annual increase
since 2005.
The biggest weekly increases in net long dollar bets came
against the euro and the Swiss franc, rising $2.498 billion and
$1.656 billion respectively.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$9.711 billion net dollar long
23Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 29,021 45,652
Short 122,763 132,579
Net -93,742 -86,927
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$22.304 billion net dollar long
23Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 40,690 56,179
Short 187,294 182,834
Net -146,604 -126,655
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$1.478 billion net dollar long
23Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 36,615 37,861
Short 51,848 52,413
Net -15,233 -14,552
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$2.132 billion net dollar long
23Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 6,514 18,905
Short 23,360 22,560
Net -16,846 -3,655
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$1.049 billion net dollar long
23Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 33,904 32,397
Short 46,091 48,091
Net -12,187 -15,694
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$3.179 billion net dollar long
23Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 26,180 26,786
Short 65,416 61,039
Net -39,236 -34,253
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$2.147 billion net dollar long
23Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 17,311 25,843
Short 80,681 78,599
Net -63,370 -52,756
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.109 billion net dollar long
23Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 9,786 9,865
Short 11,194 10,504
Net -1,408 -639
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)