Jan 7 Currency speculators raised their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar last week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released early this week.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $41.71
billion in the week ended Dec. 30, from $39.85 billion the
previous week. Dollar longs rose for a second straight week.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The accumulation of dollar longs paused going into the last
two weeks of the year as investors consolidated favorable bets
on the greenback. The dollar gained 12.8 percent in 2014 against
a basket of six major currencies.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
30Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 28,836 29,021
Short 125,155 122,763
Net -96,319 -93,742
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
30Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 43,202 40,690
Short 195,421 187,294
Net -152,219 -146,604
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
30Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 35,072 36,615
Short 54,374 51,848
Net -19,302 -15,233
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
30Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 8,851 6,514
Short 25,396 23,360
Net -16,545 -16,846
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
30Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 32,726 33,904
Short 46,759 46,091
Net -14,033 -12,187
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
30Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 24,646 26,180
Short 65,343 65,416
Net -40,697 -39,236
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
30Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 15,878 17,311
Short 79,683 80,681
Net -63,805 -63,370
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
30Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 8,236 9,786
Short 10,082 11,194
Net -1,846 -1,408
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)