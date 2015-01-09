Jan 9 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar this week to their highest since early December, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $44.23 billion in the week ended Jan. 6, from $41.71 billion the previous week. That was the highest long dollar position since Dec. 2. Dollar longs also rose for a third straight week. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Investors have resumed buying the greenback after a pullback the last two weeks of 2014. A solid jobs report for December should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this year. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 06Jan2015 week Prior week Long 33,160 28,836 Short 123,243 125,155 Net -90,083 -96,319 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 06Jan2015 week Prior week Long 46,016 43,202 Short 207,056 195,421 Net -161,040 -152,219 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 06Jan2015 week Prior week Long 39,156 35,072 Short 64,726 54,374 Net -25,570 -19,302 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 06Jan2015 week Prior week Long 5,547 8,851 Short 29,718 25,396 Net -24,171 -16,545 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 06Jan2015 week Prior week Long 31,275 32,726 Short 48,362 46,759 Net -17,087 -14,033 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 06Jan2015 week Prior week Long 16,981 24,646 Short 65,633 65,343 Net -48,652 -40,697 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 06Jan2015 week Prior week Long 18,667 15,878 Short 83,118 79,683 Net -64,451 -63,805 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 06Jan2015 week Prior week Long 9,865 8,236 Short 10,772 10,082 Net -907 -1,846 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)