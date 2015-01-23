NEW YORK Jan 23 Speculators slightly trimmed bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, and bolstered net shorts on the euro to their largest level in two-and-a-half years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position inched lower to $46.22 billion in the week ended Jan. 20, from $46.96 billion the previous week. Despite the slight decline, net long dollars have hit at least $40 billion for a fourth straight week.

Net euro shorts were 180,730 contracts, equivalent to $26.1 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)