Feb 6 Speculators increased bets in favor of the
U.S. dollar in the latest week and pushed net shorts on the euro
to their largest since June 2012, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position expanded to
$45.82 billion in the week ended Feb. 3, from $44.28 billion the
previous week. This was the sixth straight week that net long
dollars have hit at least $40 billion.
Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, totaled 196,309,
equivalent to $26.28 billion, from 184,745 the previous week.
This week was the largest short bet on the euro in about 2-1/2
years.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$6.335 billion
03Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 25,586 26,526
Short 85,157 91,184
Net -59,571 -64,658
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$26.282 billion
03Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 47,719 50,489
Short 244,028 235,234
Net -196,309 -184,745
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.019 billion
03Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 36,220 38,649
Short 78,618 83,989
Net -42,398 -45,340
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.724 billion
03Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 8,383 8,841
Short 13,733 16,214
Net -5,350 -7,373
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.201 billion
03Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 24,553 28,914
Short 51,874 52,877
Net -27,321 -23,963
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$4.375 billion
03Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 15,969 16,079
Short 72,128 65,022
Net -56,159 -48,943
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.646 billion
03Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 23,599 26,739
Short 71,836 71,312
Net -48,237 -44,573
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.272 billion
03Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 10,537 11,908
Short 15,034 15,567
Net -4,497 -3,659
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Christian
Plumb)