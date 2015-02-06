Feb 6 Speculators increased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week and pushed net shorts on the euro to their largest since June 2012, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position expanded to $45.82 billion in the week ended Feb. 3, from $44.28 billion the previous week. This was the sixth straight week that net long dollars have hit at least $40 billion. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, totaled 196,309, equivalent to $26.28 billion, from 184,745 the previous week. This week was the largest short bet on the euro in about 2-1/2 years. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6.335 billion 03Feb2015 week Prior week Long 25,586 26,526 Short 85,157 91,184 Net -59,571 -64,658 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $26.282 billion 03Feb2015 week Prior week Long 47,719 50,489 Short 244,028 235,234 Net -196,309 -184,745 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.019 billion 03Feb2015 week Prior week Long 36,220 38,649 Short 78,618 83,989 Net -42,398 -45,340 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.724 billion 03Feb2015 week Prior week Long 8,383 8,841 Short 13,733 16,214 Net -5,350 -7,373 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.201 billion 03Feb2015 week Prior week Long 24,553 28,914 Short 51,874 52,877 Net -27,321 -23,963 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4.375 billion 03Feb2015 week Prior week Long 15,969 16,079 Short 72,128 65,022 Net -56,159 -48,943 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.646 billion 03Feb2015 week Prior week Long 23,599 26,739 Short 71,836 71,312 Net -48,237 -44,573 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.272 billion 03Feb2015 week Prior week Long 10,537 11,908 Short 15,034 15,567 Net -4,497 -3,659 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Christian Plumb)