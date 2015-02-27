(Adds table, details)
Feb 27 Speculators further trimmed bets favoring
the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest in more than
two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $40.81
billion in the week ended Feb. 24, from $42.04 billion the
previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a third straight
week.
That said, this was still the ninth straight week that
dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion.
A round of mixed U.S. economic data has somewhat dimmed
optimism on the U.S. dollar, with market participants further
pushing out expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike to later this year instead of mid-year.
Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall,
notching 177,736 contracts in the latest week, from 185,582
previously.
The Swiss franc net short position also contracted to 5,085
contracts, the smallest net short since mid-December.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
24Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 31,611 31,269
Short 79,123 80,360
Net -47,512 -49,091
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
24Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 45,511 47,175
Short 223,247 232,757
Net -177,736 -185,582
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
24Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 46,741 42,999
Short 68,611 71,797
Net -21,870 -28,798
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
24Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 5,228 4,740
Short 10,313 10,784
Net -5,085 -6,044
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
24Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 22,423 19,998
Short 58,668 52,840
Net -36,245 -32,842
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
24Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 15,597 17,230
Short 78,751 71,061
Net -63,154 -53,831
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
24Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 34,105 28,873
Short 82,449 74,318
Net -48,344 -45,445
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
24Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 11,107 10,021
Short 15,437 15,774
Net -4,330 -5,753
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)