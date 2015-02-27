(Adds table, details) Feb 27 Speculators further trimmed bets favoring the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest in more than two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $40.81 billion in the week ended Feb. 24, from $42.04 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a third straight week. That said, this was still the ninth straight week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion. A round of mixed U.S. economic data has somewhat dimmed optimism on the U.S. dollar, with market participants further pushing out expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike to later this year instead of mid-year. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall, notching 177,736 contracts in the latest week, from 185,582 previously. The Swiss franc net short position also contracted to 5,085 contracts, the smallest net short since mid-December. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 24Feb2015 week Prior week Long 31,611 31,269 Short 79,123 80,360 Net -47,512 -49,091 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 24Feb2015 week Prior week Long 45,511 47,175 Short 223,247 232,757 Net -177,736 -185,582 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 24Feb2015 week Prior week Long 46,741 42,999 Short 68,611 71,797 Net -21,870 -28,798 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 24Feb2015 week Prior week Long 5,228 4,740 Short 10,313 10,784 Net -5,085 -6,044 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 24Feb2015 week Prior week Long 22,423 19,998 Short 58,668 52,840 Net -36,245 -32,842 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 24Feb2015 week Prior week Long 15,597 17,230 Short 78,751 71,061 Net -63,154 -53,831 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 24Feb2015 week Prior week Long 34,105 28,873 Short 82,449 74,318 Net -48,344 -45,445 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 24Feb2015 week Prior week Long 11,107 10,021 Short 15,437 15,774 Net -4,330 -5,753 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)