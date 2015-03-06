(Adds details, table)
March 6 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar were
little changed in the latest week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $40.85
billion in the week ended March 3, from $40.81 billion the
previous week. Net dollar longs edged higher after three
straight weeks of declines.
This was the 10th consecutive week that dollar longs have
hit at least $40 billion.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall to
notching 172,389 contracts, from 177,736 previously. This week's
euro net shorts were the smallest since mid-January, contracting
for a fourth straight week.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
03Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 33,944 31,611
Short 86,465 79,123
Net -52,521 -47,512
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
03Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 48,467 45,511
Short 220,856 223,247
Net -172,389 -177,736
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
03Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 44,563 46,741
Short 71,471 68,611
Net -26,908 -21,870
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
03Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 7,027 5,228
Short 13,089 10,313
Net -6,062 -5,085
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
03Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 24,332 22,423
Short 63,195 58,668
Net -38,863 -36,245
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
03Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 13,652 15,597
Short 75,197 78,751
Net -61,545 -63,154
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
03Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 31,414 34,105
Short 74,821 82,449
Net -43,407 -48,344
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
03Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 14,597 11,107
Short 15,964 15,437
Net -1,367 -4,330
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Grant McCool)