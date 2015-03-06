(Adds details, table) March 6 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar were little changed in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position was $40.85 billion in the week ended March 3, from $40.81 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs edged higher after three straight weeks of declines. This was the 10th consecutive week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall to notching 172,389 contracts, from 177,736 previously. This week's euro net shorts were the smallest since mid-January, contracting for a fourth straight week. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 03Mar2015 week Prior week Long 33,944 31,611 Short 86,465 79,123 Net -52,521 -47,512 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 03Mar2015 week Prior week Long 48,467 45,511 Short 220,856 223,247 Net -172,389 -177,736 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 03Mar2015 week Prior week Long 44,563 46,741 Short 71,471 68,611 Net -26,908 -21,870 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 03Mar2015 week Prior week Long 7,027 5,228 Short 13,089 10,313 Net -6,062 -5,085 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 03Mar2015 week Prior week Long 24,332 22,423 Short 63,195 58,668 Net -38,863 -36,245 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 03Mar2015 week Prior week Long 13,652 15,597 Short 75,197 78,751 Net -61,545 -63,154 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 03Mar2015 week Prior week Long 31,414 34,105 Short 74,821 82,449 Net -43,407 -48,344 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 03Mar2015 week Prior week Long 14,597 11,107 Short 15,964 15,437 Net -1,367 -4,330 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)