NEW YORK, April 24 Speculators reduced positive
bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long
position to their lowest since September, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$37.87 billion in the week ended April 21 from $39.68 billion
the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a fourth
straight week.
A recent string of disappointing U.S. economic data has
supported the view that the pace of interest rate increases by
the U.S. Federal Reserve will be slower than initially thought.
This has taken the steam out of the dollar rally.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a third
straight week after extremely oversold positions. The single
currency hit a near two-week high against the greenback
on Friday.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$1.509 billion net dollar long
21Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 51,520 54,783
Short 65,968 77,853
Net -14,448 -23,070
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$28.797 billion net dollar long
21Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 46,821 45,264
Short 261,466 257,611
Net -214,645 -212,347
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$2.731 billion net dollar long
21Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 34,830 33,993
Short 64,111 70,038
Net -29,281 -36,045
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-0.044 billion net dollar short
21Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 11,105 12,240
Short 10,770 12,070
Net 335 170
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.203 billion net dollar long
21Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 33,343 23,020
Short 60,394 53,598
Net -27,051 -30,578
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$2.671 billion net dollar long
21Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 55,570 55,077
Short 90,233 97,510
Net -34,663 -42,433
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.443 billion net dollar long
21Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 50,343 63,521
Short 64,018 55,160
Net -13,675 8,361
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.651 billion net dollar short
21Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 18,473 17,081
Short 9,985 11,078
Net 8,488 6,003
