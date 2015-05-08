(Adds table, details) May 8 Speculators further reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest period, pushing the currency's net long position to the lowest since mid-September, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $32.25 billion in the week ended May 5, from $34.75 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a sixth straight week. It was also the fourth straight week that longs on the dollar came in below $40 billion. The dollar has been hurt by a slew of soft U.S. economic data such as the weaker-than-forecast first-quarter U.S. growth figures released last week, as well as a generally dovish statement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed acknowledged the soft patches in the U.S. economy last week in its statement after a monetary policy meeting, making it more likely that it will not be ready to raise rates until at least September. The dollar posted the worst monthly performance in four years in April, losing nearly 4 percent. To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a fifth straight week, totaling 190,127 contracts from 197,766 previously. The decline in the negative bets on the euro was helped by the dollar's woes and easing concerns about deflation in the euro zone. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of international monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound , Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 05May2015 week Prior week Long 41,852 48,721 Short 73,035 54,214 Net -31,183 -5,493 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 05May2015 week Prior week Long 50,116 50,734 Short 240,243 248,500 Net -190,127 -197,766 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 05May2015 week Prior week Long 34,304 33,239 Short 59,062 67,367 Net -24,758 -34,128 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 05May2015 week Prior week Long 14,174 11,144 Short 8,843 9,809 Net 5,331 1,335 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 05May2015 week Prior week Long 30,028 33,858 Short 40,108 54,767 Net -10,080 -20,909 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 05May2015 week Prior week Long 59,033 53,753 Short 58,407 81,158 Net 626 -27,405 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 05May2015 week Prior week Long 24,046 38,003 Short 74,162 61,394 Net -50,116 -23,391 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 05May2015 week Prior week Long 19,585 18,281 Short 10,521 8,101 Net 9,064 10,180 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alan Crosby)