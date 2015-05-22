(Adds details on latest data in paragraph
May 22 Speculators further
scaled back bullish bets on the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, pushing the
currency's net long position to the lowest
in over nine months, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long
position fell to $25.81 billion in the
week ended May 19, from $29.11 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the dollar
declined for a eighth straight week.
It was also the sixth consecutive week
that longs on the dollar came in below $40
billion.
To be long in a currency is to take a
view it will rise, while being short is a
bet that its value will decline.
Net short positions on the euro,
meanwhile, fell for a seventh straight
week, totaling 168,339 contracts, down
from 178,976 previously. The decline in
the negative bets on the euro was driven
by disappointing U.S. data that has hurt
the dollar and easing concerns about
deflation in the euro zone.
The Reuters calculation for the
aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International
Monetary speculators in the yen, euro,
British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian
and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$2.279 billion
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 63,398 37,848
Short 85,403 61,441
Net -22,005 -23,593
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$23.456 billion
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 38,758 43,333
Short 207,097 222,309
Net -168,339 -178,976
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds
sterling)
$2.264 billion
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 41,132 37,511
Short 64,494 68,280
Net -23,362 -30,769
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss
francs)
$-1.255 billion
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 12,114 14,778
Short 2,709 4,228
Net 9,405 10,550
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000
Canadian dollars)
$-0.355 billion
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 25,184 29,133
Short 20,836 33,115
Net 4,348 -3,982
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000
Aussie dollars)
$-0.579 billion
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 65,130 59,435
Short 57,807 54,948
Net 7,323 4,487
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.032 billion
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 23,706 34,027
Short 55,037 61,066
Net -31,331 -27,039
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000
New Zealand dollars)
$0.164 billion
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 11,192 14,268
Short 13,423 12,498
Net -2,231 1,770
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)