BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
June 5 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, to their largest in more than a month, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $34.15 billion in the week ended June 2, from $29.94 billion the previous week. It was the first time in four weeks that net dollar longs came in above $30 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management