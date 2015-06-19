June 19 Speculators slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in four weeks, pushing net longs on the greenback to the lowest in 11 months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.82 billion in the week ended June 16, from $34.70 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)