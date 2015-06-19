(New throughout, adds details, table) June 19 Speculators slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in four weeks, pushing net longs on the greenback to the lowest in 11 months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.82 billion in the week ended June 16, from $34.70 billion the previous week. To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The dollar has wobbled again in June, with the dollar index down nearly 3 percent for the month. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, slid further to 89,357 contracts, from 137,974 contracts the previous week. This week's net euro short was smallest since late July. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 6/16/15 week Prior week Long 64,760 42,440 Short 145,424 158,726 Net -80,664 -116,286 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 6/16/15 week Prior week Long 82,714 52,643 Short 172,071 190,617 Net -89,357 -137,974 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 6/16/15 week Prior week Long 33,877 31,014 Short 59,311 59,291 Net -25,434 -28,277 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 6/16/15 week Prior week Long 8,858 13,515 Short 3,500 3,386 Net 5,358 10,129 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 6/16/15 week Prior week Long 22,484 21,004 Short 34,765 34,749 Net -12,281 -13,745 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6/16/15 week Prior week Long 65,421 65,195 Short 69,469 79,222 Net -4,048 -14,027 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 6/16/15 week Prior week Long 28,245 28,602 Short 80,735 79,734 Net -52,490 -51,132 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 6/16/15 week Prior week Long 19,382 11,097 Short 28,550 22,892 Net -9,168 -11,795 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)