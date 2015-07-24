NEW YORK, July 24 Speculators raised bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to the highest in about six weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $29.77 billion in the week ended July 21, up from $27.29 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)