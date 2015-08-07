US STOCKS-Wall St falls as doubts mount about Trump healthcare bill
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
Aug 7 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since early June, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.77 billion in the week ended Aug. 4, from $29.79 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MARCH 23 LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy Benjamin R Broadbent will speak at Imperial College - 0915 GMT. ZURICH - Swiss National Bank's Deputy Head Dewet Moser will deliver a speech at "The SNB as Market actress", Money Market Event - 1700 GMT. VIENNA - European Central Bank (ECB) Board Member Sabine Lautenschlager will parti