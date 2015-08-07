Aug 7 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since early June, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.77 billion in the week ended Aug. 4, from $29.79 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)