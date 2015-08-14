(Adds table, details on U.S. dollar, euro, and yen contracts) Aug 14 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since the third week of April, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $37.19 billion in the week ended Aug. 11, from $32.77 billion in the previous week. Net dollar longs rose for a sixth straight week, reflecting expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, at least over the next 12 months. This was also the second consecutive week net U.S. dollar longs came in above $30 billion. Optimism on the dollar and U.S. interest rates have boosted the dollar index so far this year, gaining nearly 7 percent in 2015. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose to 115,210 contracts this week from 113,394 the previous week. Japanese yen net short contracts also grew to 105,226, the largest since early June. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 45,768 49,906 Short 150,994 129,622 Net -105,226 -79,716 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 67,373 70,620 Short 182,583 184,014 Net -115,210 -113,394 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 41,751 45,748 Short 52,122 52,305 Net -10,371 -6,557 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 9,668 11,364 Short 16,680 12,830 Net -7,012 -1,466 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 28,546 33,993 Short 95,951 98,173 Net -67,405 -64,180 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 48,017 49,401 Short 99,287 98,813 Net -51,270 -49,412 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 18,163 22,590 Short 88,732 104,638 Net -70,569 -82,048 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 13,931 14,391 Short 24,503 26,290 Net -10,572 -11,899 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Rigby)