(Adds table, details on euro, yen contracts) Aug 28 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their smallest in more than two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.99 billion in the week ended Aug. 25, from $32.26 billion the previous week. This was the first time in four weeks that net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Concerns about global equity weakness and China's deepening slowdown convinced speculators that the Federal Reserve would delay raising interest rates. That prompted a sell-off in the dollar the last two weeks. At the same time, investors bought back the euro and yen, as they unwound carry trades, or bets in high-yielding assets, funded in both low-interest rate currencies. As a result, net euro short contracts dropped to 66,078 in the latest week, from 92,732 previously. This week's net euro shorts were the smallest in more than a year. Net short yen contracts also fell to 39,059, from 90,130 the previous week. That was the lowest net shorts since mid-May. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 59,922 45,935 Short 98,981 136,065 Net -39,059 -90,130 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 87,807 68,473 Short 153,885 161,205 Net -66,078 -92,732 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 58,051 52,030 Short 54,752 56,001 Net 3,299 -3,971 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 4,889 8,183 Short 17,486 18,051 Net -12,597 -9,868 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 29,555 21,407 Short 89,267 88,201 Net -59,712 -66,794 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 47,275 47,544 Short 111,002 97,427 Net -63,727 -49,883 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 20,401 24,629 Short 103,454 85,056 Net -83,053 -60,427 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 15,388 14,012 Short 21,451 23,969 Net -6,063 -9,957 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)