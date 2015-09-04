Sept 4 Speculators further cut back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their smallest in more than a year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.61 billion in the week ended Sept. 1, from $23.99 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)