(Adds table, details on euro and yen contracts)
Sept 4 Speculators further cut back bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their smallest since
July last year, declining for a second straight week, according
to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.61
billion in the week ended Sept. 1, from $23.99 billion the
previous week. This was the second consecutive week net dollar
longs came in below $30 billion.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Worries about declines in global equities and China's
worsening economy have prompted investors to pare back
expectations about an interest rate increase in September. That
spurred a sell-off in the dollar last month. In August, the
dollar index was down 1.6 percent.
As this developed, investors reversed carry trades or bets
in more lucrative assets, funded by the low-yielding euro and
yen, resulting in a rally in both currencies.
That caused investors to reduce net short yen positions to
15,555 contracts, from 38,059 previously. This week's net short
yen contracts were the smallest in about five months.
Investors though marginally increased their bearish
positions on the euro to 67,857 contracts this week, from 66,078
the week before.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
01 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 68,023 59,922
Short 83,578 98,981
Net -15,555 -39,059
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
01 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 74,910 87,807
Short 142,767 153,885
Net -67,857 -66,078
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
01 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 47,801 58,051
Short 59,040 54,752
Net -11,239 3,299
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
01 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 5,442 4,889
Short 13,945 17,486
Net -8,503 -12,597
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
01 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 28,964 29,555
Short 84,083 89,267
Net -55,119 -59,712
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
01 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 50,928 47,275
Short 106,660 111,002
Net -55,732 -63,727
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
01 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 21,353 20,401
Short 98,290 103,454
Net -76,937 -83,053
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
01 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 13,543 15,388
Short 21,822 21,451
Net -8,279 -6,063
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese
and Diane Craft)