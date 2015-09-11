(Adds table, details on short net yen contracts)
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Speculators raised bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in four weeks,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.07
billion in the week ended Sept. 8, from $21.61 billion the
previous week. That said, this was the third straight week U.S.
dollar longs have come in below $30 billion.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The dollar has gained some traction after several Federal
Reserve officials such as Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, did not rule
out an interest rate hike next week despite the market's decline
during the last week of August.
The Fed officials gave their comments on the sidelines of a
global central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
In August, the dollar index was down 1.6 percent. For
September, however, the dollar's losses were down to 0.7
percent.
Investors also continued to pare back their net short yen
positions to their smallest in about four months. Net short yen
contracts fell to 6,662 from 15,555 previously.
In the past few weeks, investors have been reversing carry
trades or bets in more lucrative assets, funded by the
low-yielding euro and yen, resulting in a rally in both
currencies.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
08 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 63,121 68,023
Short 69,783 83,578
Net -6,662 -15,555
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
08 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 75,715 74,910
Short 156,956 142,767
Net -81,241 -67,857
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
08 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 43,509 47,801
Short 61,147 59,040
Net -17,638 -11,239
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
08 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 5,585 5,442
Short 12,481 13,945
Net -6,896 -8,503
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
08 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 29,506 28,964
Short 78,146 84,083
Net -48,640 -55,119
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
08 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 50,072 50,928
Short 103,388 106,660
Net -53,316 -55,732
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
08 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 22,880 21,353
Short 93,831 98,290
Net -70,951 -76,937
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
08 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 11,677 13,543
Short 23,497 21,822
Net -11,820 -8,279
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft
and Grant McCool)