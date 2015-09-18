(Adds details on dollar contracts, paragraphs 2-8, table)
Sept 18 Speculators pared back bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar this week to their lowest level since late July
last year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $20.97
billion in the week ended Sept. 15, from $22.07 billion the
previous week. This was the fourth straight week that dollar
longs came in under $30 billion.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Dollar sentiment has taken a hit the last two weeks given
mixed U.S. economic data, suggesting that while the U.S. economy
was improving, there were still pockets of weakness.
U.S. inflation, for instance, remained low, one reason the
Federal Reserve held off raising interest rates on Thursday. The
decision disappointed investors who wanted the central bank to
start tightening despite moderate U.S. growth.
This month so far, the dollar index was down 0.6 percent, on
track for its second monthly decline.
Net short yen contracts, meanwhile, rose to 26,814 contracts
from 6,662 the previous week, as investors grappled with
persistent weakness and low inflation in the Japanese economy, a
scenario that could prompt the Bank of Japan to launch another
round of quantitative easing.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 36,449 63,121
Short 63,263 69,783
Net -26,814 -6,662
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 63,416 75,715
Short 147,618 156,956
Net -84,202 -81,241
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 43,206 43,509
Short 46,825 61,147
Net -3,619 -17,638
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 19,039 5,585
Short 15,257 12,481
Net 3,782 -6,896
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 28,509 29,506
Short 75,592 78,146
Net -47,083 -48,640
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 59,117 50,072
Short 99,846 103,388
Net -40,729 -53,316
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 21,749 22,880
Short 77,034 93,831
Net -55,285 -70,951
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 22,462 11,677
Short 24,556 23,497
Net -2,094 -11,820
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and David Gregorio)