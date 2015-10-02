Oct 2 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, after hitting their lowest level in more than a year in the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $21.73 billion in the week ended Sept. 29, from $20.48 billion the week before. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)