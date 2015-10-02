Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI, March 26 Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Oct 2 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, after hitting their lowest level in more than a year in the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $21.73 billion in the week ended Sept. 29, from $20.48 billion the week before. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, March 26 British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday end-to-end encryption of messages offered by services like Whatsapp are "completely unacceptable" and there should be no "secret place for terrorists to communicate".