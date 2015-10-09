Oct 9 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $20.89 billion in the week ended Oct. 26, from $21.73 billion the week before. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)