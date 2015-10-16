(Adds details on U.S. dollar net longs, table) Oct 16 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in more than a year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $18.97 billion in the week ended Oct. 13, from $20.89 billion the week before. That was the smallest net long position since the week of July 22, 2014. This was also the first time in 15 months that net dollar longs came in below $20 billion. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The dollar's outlook has darkened following a downbeat September U.S. non-farm payrolls report and a decision by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady last month. Interest rate futures are now banking on the Fed raising rates in March next year, with a 52 percent chance, according to the CME Group FedWatch. For the month of October, the dollar index so far was down 1.7 percent, although year to date, the greenback was still up 4.9 percent. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 38,004 39,050 Short 51,836 56,649 Net -13,832 -17,599 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 71,132 65,410 Short 151,708 154,220 Net -80,576 -88,810 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 44,765 47,700 Short 52,292 52,233 Net -7,527 -4,533 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 10,863 12,406 Short 13,215 16,376 Net -2,352 -3,970 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 28,207 29,276 Short 62,156 64,286 Net -33,949 -35,010 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 42,266 41,592 Short 75,971 82,431 Net -33,705 -40,839 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 47,411 50,942 Short 51,554 56,185 Net -4,143 -5,243 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 18,344 18,357 Short 17,652 19,328 Net 692 -971 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay)