(Adds details on U.S. dollar net longs, table)
Oct 16 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their
lowest in more than a year, according to Reuters calculations
and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $18.97
billion in the week ended Oct. 13, from $20.89 billion the week
before. That was the smallest net long position since the week
of July 22, 2014. This was also the first time in 15 months that
net dollar longs came in below $20 billion.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The dollar's outlook has darkened following a downbeat
September U.S. non-farm payrolls report and a decision by the
Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady last month.
Interest rate futures are now banking on the Fed raising
rates in March next year, with a 52 percent chance, according to
the CME Group FedWatch.
For the month of October, the dollar index so far was down
1.7 percent, although year to date, the greenback was still up
4.9 percent.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 38,004 39,050
Short 51,836 56,649
Net -13,832 -17,599
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 71,132 65,410
Short 151,708 154,220
Net -80,576 -88,810
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 44,765 47,700
Short 52,292 52,233
Net -7,527 -4,533
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 10,863 12,406
Short 13,215 16,376
Net -2,352 -3,970
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 28,207 29,276
Short 62,156 64,286
Net -33,949 -35,010
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 42,266 41,592
Short 75,971 82,431
Net -33,705 -40,839
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 47,411 50,942
Short 51,554 56,185
Net -4,143 -5,243
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
13 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 18,344 18,357
Short 17,652 19,328
Net 692 -971
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay)