(Adds table, details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts,) Oct 23 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in 15 months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $13.32 billion in the week ended Oct. 20, from $18.97 billion the week before. That was the smallest net long position since mid-July 2014 and the third straight week speculators have reduced long contracts on the dollar. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Just ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday in which the bank's president Mario Draghi gave dovish interest rates signals, the dollar had struggled to make headway against the euro despite the Federal Reserve being on the cusp of raising rates. A decision by the Fed to keep rates steady last month as it cited global uncertainty hurt the dollar which had earlier benefited from expectations of an imminent tightening. Interest rate futures are now banking on the Fed raising rates in March next year, seeing a 60 percent chance, according to the CME Group FedWatch on Friday. Prior to Thursday's sharp gains in the dollar following the ECB's comments on further easing, the greenback had lost 3.3 percent of its value against a basket of six major currencies since early August. All the other currencies showed improvement in terms of their short contracts versus the dollar. For instance, sterling turned net long with 7,537 contracts from net shorts of 7,527 contracts. The euro reduced net short contracts to 62,566 in the latest week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 48,747 38,004 Short 52,386 51,836 Net -3,639 -13,832 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 76,291 71,132 Short 138,857 151,708 Net -62,566 -80,576 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 53,477 44,765 Short 45,940 52,292 Net 7,537 -7,527 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 11,997 10,863 Short 11,372 13,215 Net 625 -2,352 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 31,368 28,207 Short 58,480 62,156 Net -27,112 -33,949 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 43,295 42,266 Short 81,707 75,971 Net -38,412 -33,705 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 50,627 47,411 Short 51,243 51,554 Net -616 -4,143 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 19,447 18,344 Short 15,688 17,652 Net 3,759 692 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)