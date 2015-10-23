(Adds table, details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts,)
Oct 23 Speculators pared back bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to
their lowest in 15 months, according to Reuters calculations and
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to
$13.32 billion in the week ended Oct. 20, from $18.97 billion
the week before. That was the smallest net long position since
mid-July 2014 and the third straight week speculators have
reduced long contracts on the dollar.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Just ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday
in which the bank's president Mario Draghi gave dovish interest
rates signals, the dollar had struggled to make headway against
the euro despite the Federal Reserve being on the cusp of
raising rates.
A decision by the Fed to keep rates steady last month as it
cited global uncertainty hurt the dollar which had earlier
benefited from expectations of an imminent tightening.
Interest rate futures are now banking on the Fed raising
rates in March next year, seeing a 60 percent chance, according
to the CME Group FedWatch on Friday.
Prior to Thursday's sharp gains in the dollar following the
ECB's comments on further easing, the greenback had lost 3.3
percent of its value against a basket of six major currencies
since early August.
All the other currencies showed improvement in terms of
their short contracts versus the dollar.
For instance, sterling turned net long with 7,537 contracts
from net shorts of 7,527 contracts.
The euro reduced net short contracts to 62,566 in the latest
week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 48,747 38,004
Short 52,386 51,836
Net -3,639 -13,832
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 76,291 71,132
Short 138,857 151,708
Net -62,566 -80,576
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 53,477 44,765
Short 45,940 52,292
Net 7,537 -7,527
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 11,997 10,863
Short 11,372 13,215
Net 625 -2,352
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 31,368 28,207
Short 58,480 62,156
Net -27,112 -33,949
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 43,295 42,266
Short 81,707 75,971
Net -38,412 -33,705
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 50,627 47,411
Short 51,243 51,554
Net -616 -4,143
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 19,447 18,344
Short 15,688 17,652
Net 3,759 692
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft
and James Dalgleish)