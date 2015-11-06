Nov 6 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as net longs climbed to their highest in more than two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $28.07 billion in the week ended Nov. 3, from $21.6 billion the previous week. That was the largest net long position since mid-August, with investors increasing long contracts for a second consecutive week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)