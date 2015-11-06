(Adds table, details on U.S. dollar long, euro, Swiss franc) Nov 6 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as net longs climbed to their highest in more than two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $28.07 billion in the week ended Nov. 3, from $21.6 billion the previous week. That was the largest net long position since mid-August, with investors increasing long contracts for a second consecutive week. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The dollar regained momentum last week after the Federal Reserve, in its statement after keeping interest rates steady, said the U.S. central bank was considering a hike at its next policy meeting in December depending on the strength of economic data. That was followed by more hawkish comments this week from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed President William Dudley, who both pointed to a possible rate hike next month, but said the pace of tightening would be gradual. A much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report for October also boosted the chances of a rate increase next month. As a result, interest rate futures have now priced a 70 percent chance the Fed will raise borrowing costs next month, for the first time since 2006, according to the CME Group's FedWatch. The end-result was a much stronger dollar, which hit its highest in nearly seven months against a basket of currencies on Friday. So far this year, the dollar has gained nearly 10 percent. In other currencies, net short positions on the euro increased to a five-month high of 134,334 contracts, from 105,934 the previous week. Speculators also turned bearish on the Swiss franc, with net shorts hitting a two-month peak. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Nov. 3, 2015 Prior week week Long 41,489 36,437 Short 85,276 70,348 Net -43,787 -33,911 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Nov. 3, 2015 Prior week week Long 72,883 70,351 Short 207,217 176,285 Net -134,334 -105,934 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Nov. 3, 2015 Prior week week Long 45,775 47,986 Short 45,587 43,852 Net 188 4,134 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Nov. 3, 2015 Prior week week Long 17,792 13,947 Short 24,827 12,448 Net -7,035 1,499 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Nov. 3, 2015 Prior week week Long 32,017 34,134 Short 51,508 53,029 Net -19,491 -18,895 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Nov. 3, 2015 Prior week week Long 49,856 44,835 Short 88,481 81,187 Net -38,625 -36,352 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Nov. 3, 2015 Prior week week Long 52,097 52,078 Short 52,832 52,161 Net -735 -83 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Nov. 3, 2015 Prior week week Long 21,266 20,339 Short 14,648 14,750 Net 6,618 5,589 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)