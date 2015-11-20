(Adds table, details on dollar contracts, euro net short
position)
Nov 20 Speculators further increased bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as net longs climbed
to their highest in eight months, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $41.64
billion in the week ended Nov. 17, from $33.68 billion in the
previous week. That was the largest net long position since late
March, with investors increasing long contracts for a fourth
consecutive week.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet the currency's value will decline.
The dollar index was up more than 10 percent so far this
year, with sentiment improving dramatically as strong U.S.
economic data and recent comments from several Federal Reserve
officials have pointed to an interest rate hike next month.
Interest rate futures have now priced a 74 percent chance
the Fed will raise borrowing costs next month, which would be
the first hike since 2006, according to the CME Group's FedWatch
on Friday.
The fed funds futures curve has already factored in two rate
hikes with a minimal chance of a third throughout 2016.
In other contracts, net short positions on the euro
increased to a five-month high of 164,177 contracts, from
142,939 the week before.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 34,475 35,081
Short 113,086 101,969
Net -78,611 -66,888
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 78,898 78,994
Short 243,075 221,933
Net -164,177 -142,939
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 35,107 39,369
Short 60,367 55,139
Net -25,260 -15,770
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 19,014 18,945
Short 34,343 28,255
Net -15,329 -9,310
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 45,589 45,787
Short 73,941 63,694
Net -28,352 -17,907
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 44,933 45,893
Short 111,397 98,723
Net -66,464 -52,830
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 41,435 43,865
Short 79,698 62,700
Net -38,263 -18,835
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 22,219 21,267
Short 16,971 15,703
Net 5,248 5,564
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie
Adler)