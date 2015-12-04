(Adds details on U.S. dollar, euro contracts, table)
Dec 4 Speculators slightly pared bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$43.47 billion in the week ended Dec. 1, from $44.05 billion the
previous week. It was the third straight week that the net long
position on the greenback was at more than $40 billion.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet the currency's value will decline.
Expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase from the
Federal Reserve this month, the first since 2006, have boosted
the dollar's value across the board. A robust U.S. employment
report released earlier on Friday - jobs created rose to 211,000
in November - further bolstered those expectations.
As a result, the market has priced in a nearly 80 percent
chance that the Fed will hike in two weeks, according to
according to the CME Group's FedWatch on Friday.
So far this year, the dollar index was up nearly 9 percent.
The dollar has risen for a second straight year.
In other contracts, net short positions on the euro
increased to a 5-1/2-month high of 182,845 contracts, from
175,484 the week before.
That is, however, expected to shrink a little bit next week
especially in the wake of the European Central Bank's stimulus
package that were below market expectations. The ECB decision
resulted in a big jump in the euro, rising as much as 3 percent,
on Thursday.
On the year though, the euro was down 10.2 percent against
the dollar.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 31,228 30,277
Short 106,129 107,613
Net -74,901 -77,336
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 78,782 76,296
Short 261,627 251,780
Net -182,845 -175,484
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 38,403 32,322
Short 66,661 64,578
Net -28,258 -32,256
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 18,313 18,314
Short 43,102 40,523
Net -24,789 -22,209
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 38,349 41,304
Short 77,329 79,921
Net -38,980 -38,617
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 48,063 46,037
Short 94,711 103,182
Net -46,648 -57,145
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 48,974 50,323
Short 74,439 79,584
Net -25,465 -29,261
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 22,881 22,603
Short 18,124 18,593
Net 4,757 4,010
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Marguerita Choy)