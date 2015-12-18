(Adds table, details about U.S. dollar, euro contracts) Dec 18 Speculators further slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest since early November, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $30.39 billion in the week ended Dec. 15, from $41.22 billion the previous week. Speculators have trimmed their net long position on the dollar for a third straight week. It was the first time in five weeks that net long dollars came in under $40 billion. Investors had reduced their net long dollar positioning ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting last Wednesday, in which the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time in nine years. Some had pared back their net long dollars before the meeting due to the uncertainty about the number of U.S. interest rate increases. The Fed had said on Wednesday that it would be a gradual path to tightening, which in a way diminishes the allure of the greenback. On the year so far, the dollar had risen 9.3 percent, rising for a third consecutive year. In other contracts, speculators trimmed bearish bets on the euro, as net shorts were reduced to their lowest in about four weeks. This week's net short euro contracts were 159,961, compared with 172,331 contracts the week before. Net short euro contracts have been steadily declining especially in the wake of the European Central Bank's announcement two weeks ago of a stimulus package announced that were below market expectations. On the year so far, the euro was down 10.2 percent against the dollar. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 37,301 26,400 Short 63,881 94,450 Net -26,580 -68,050 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 71,295 80,378 Short 231,256 252,709 Net -159,961 -172,331 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 39,121 41,633 Short 56,041 65,535 Net -16,920 -23,902 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 29,710 11,538 Short 27,759 37,078 Net 1,951 -25,540 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 44,262 48,776 Short 95,271 88,914 Net -51,009 -40,138 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 61,956 47,696 Short 72,408 81,275 Net -10,452 -33,579 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 34,779 45,226 Short 95,151 69,607 Net -60,372 -24,381 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 16,346 24,452 Short 15,227 15,571 Net 1,119 8,881 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)