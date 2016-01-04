(Adds table, details) Jan 4 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling under $40 billion for a third straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $31.8 billion in the week ended Dec. 29, from $32.8 billion in the previous week. Net long positioning on the dollar has tumbled about 28 percent since hitting $44 billion in late November. Uncertainty about the number of upcoming U.S. interest rate increases has diminished the dollar's allure. The Federal Reserve raised rates two weeks ago but said it would follow a gradual path to tightening. Last year, however, the dollar index rose 9.3 percent, rising for a third consecutive year. In other currencies, short positioning on the yen has continued to decline, with net shorts now at their lowest since October. Net shorts on the yen totaled 17,226 contracts last week. The yen ended 2015 on a positive note, rising 0.5 percent on the year despite Japan being in the midst of a quantitative easing program. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 45,008 37,677 Short 62,234 68,044 Net -17,226 -30,367 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 66,973 70,509 Short 227,523 231,556 Net -160,550 -161,047 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 40,476 42,075 Short 71,498 68,736 Net -31,022 -26,661 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 26,836 27,646 Short 23,272 24,894 Net 3,564 2,752 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 47,598 43,455 Short 108,385 99,482 Net -60,787 -56,027 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 44,766 49,122 Short 62,311 69,976 Net -17,545 -20,854 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 30,566 28,736 Short 87,953 85,455 Net -57,387 -56,719 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 14,971 14,946 Short 15,117 15,167 Net -146 -221 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy and James Dalgleish)