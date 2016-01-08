US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
Jan 8 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in roughly two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $28.78 billion in the week ended Jan. 5, from $31.80 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
(Adds comment, table, market details) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 7 Speculators further reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest level since late February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.67 billion in the week ended April 4, down from $15.27 billion the previous week. Investors have reduced long