March 21 Speculators piled on bullish bets in
the U.S. dollar for the first time in six weeks as net longs
recovered to their highest since February after hitting their
lowest in more than four months the previous week, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to
$19.91 billion in the week ended March 18, from $10.56 billion
the previous week. That was the most net long on the dollar
since the week of Feb. 4.
Investors put money into the dollar this week after the
United States and the European Union imposed only personal
sanctions on a small number of Russian and Crimean officials
after a vote last Sunday when Crimea overwhelmingly voted to
secede from Ukraine.
The greenback also enjoyed a boosted later this week after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central
bank might consider raising short-term rates sooner than some
traders had thought.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
value against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.81 percent
this week for its largest weekly gain since late January.
Overall, investors have maintained net long positions on the
dollar for 20 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were
short the greenback was in late October 2013.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $7,530,442,713
18Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 24,144 15,726
Short 85,243 115,082
Net -61,099 -99,356
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $9,229,045,038
18Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 117,819 110,103
Short 64,828 73,718
Net 52,991 36,385
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$2,648,083,200
18Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 64,141 64,553
Short 38,605 42,554
Net 25,536 21,999
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2,164,623,668
18Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 25,311 23,097
Short 10,195 14,140
Net 15,116 8,957
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-$6,269,534,758
18Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 27,751 25,180
Short 97,556 77,371
Net -69,805 -52,191
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-$2,232,738,010.
18Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 21,577 8,627
Short 46,040 49,477
Net -24,463 -40,850
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -$48,281,630
18Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 19,320 12,739
Short 20,590 20,986
Net -1,270 -8,247
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$1,348,758,130
18Mar2014 week Prior week
Long 24,645 21,155
Short 8,894 6,706
Net 15,751 14,449
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)