(Should read "up" instead of "down" in second paragraph)
May 9 Speculators piled bets against the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, even after a surprisingly strong
reading on U.S. job growth in April, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position was about $2.03
billion in the week ended May 6, up from $686 million the
previous week.
A week ago, the U.S. Labor Department said domestic
employers hired 288,000 workers last month, the most of in more
than two years.
This strong jobs reading did not raise expectations the
Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates in the
coming months. Instead safe haven bids for U.S. Treasuries on
fears about conflict in Ukraine pushed down benchmark U.S.
yields to a three-month low earlier this week, hurting the
greenback.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net long dollar by $7.466 billion
06May2014 week Prior week
Long 20,381 13,846
Short 81,109 84,198
Net -60,728 -70,352
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net short dollar by $5.667 billion
06May2014 week Prior week
Long 110,673 102,285
Short 78,122 76,551
Net 32,551 25,734
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net short dollar by $4.313 billion
06May2014 week Prior week
Long 83,794 85,913
Short 43,148 41,679
Net 40,646 44,234
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net short dollar by $1.885 billion
06May2014 week Prior week
Long 25,102 21,960
Short 11,918 8,257
Net 13,184 13,703
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net long dollar by $2.901 billion
06May2014 week Prior week
Long 28,044 30,093
Short 59,644 60,388
Net -31,600 -30,295
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net short dollar by $0.807 billion
06May2014 week Prior week
Long 44,805 50,019
Short 36,168 39,313
Net 8,637 10,706
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net short dollar by $1.838 billion
06May2014 week Prior week
Long 67,663 68,073
Short 19,779 18,455
Net 47,884 49,618
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net short dollar by $1.808 billion
06May2014 week Prior week
Long 25,027 22,979
Short 4,334 4,499
Net 20,693 18,480
