(Should read "up" instead of "down" in second paragraph) May 9 Speculators piled bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, even after a surprisingly strong reading on U.S. job growth in April, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position was about $2.03 billion in the week ended May 6, up from $686 million the previous week. A week ago, the U.S. Labor Department said domestic employers hired 288,000 workers last month, the most of in more than two years. This strong jobs reading did not raise expectations the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates in the coming months. Instead safe haven bids for U.S. Treasuries on fears about conflict in Ukraine pushed down benchmark U.S. yields to a three-month low earlier this week, hurting the greenback. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net long dollar by $7.466 billion 06May2014 week Prior week Long 20,381 13,846 Short 81,109 84,198 Net -60,728 -70,352 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net short dollar by $5.667 billion 06May2014 week Prior week Long 110,673 102,285 Short 78,122 76,551 Net 32,551 25,734 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net short dollar by $4.313 billion 06May2014 week Prior week Long 83,794 85,913 Short 43,148 41,679 Net 40,646 44,234 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net short dollar by $1.885 billion 06May2014 week Prior week Long 25,102 21,960 Short 11,918 8,257 Net 13,184 13,703 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net long dollar by $2.901 billion 06May2014 week Prior week Long 28,044 30,093 Short 59,644 60,388 Net -31,600 -30,295 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net short dollar by $0.807 billion 06May2014 week Prior week Long 44,805 50,019 Short 36,168 39,313 Net 8,637 10,706 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net short dollar by $1.838 billion 06May2014 week Prior week Long 67,663 68,073 Short 19,779 18,455 Net 47,884 49,618 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net short dollar by $1.808 billion 06May2014 week Prior week Long 25,027 22,979 Short 4,334 4,499 Net 20,693 18,480 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Marguerita Choy)