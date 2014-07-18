July 18 Speculators reduced their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $9.94 billion in the week ended July 15, from long contracts of $10.34 billion the previous week. Overall, that was the 10th straight week of net long dollar positioning by short-term investors. There were no major changes in positioning this week, with net shorts on the euro rising to 62,846 contracts, from 59,265 shorts the previously. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 15Jul2014 week Prior week Long 8,385 11,174 Short 71,333 77,549 Net -62,948 -66,375 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 15Jul2014 week Prior week Long 59,506 51,595 Short 122,352 110,860 Net -62,846 -59,265 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 15Jul2014 week Prior week Long 85,983 86,614 Short 47,213 44,975 Net 38,770 41,639 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 15Jul2014 week Prior week Long 8,799 9,136 Short 15,061 15,949 Net -6,262 -6,813 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 15Jul2014 week Prior week Long 60,353 58,245 Short 44,732 47,950 Net 15,621 10,295 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 15Jul2014 week Prior week Long 70,881 66,705 Short 31,138 30,102 Net 39,743 36,603 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 15Jul2014 week Prior week Long 86,707 82,777 Short 17,070 13,966 Net 69,637 68,811 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 15Jul2014 week Prior week Long 26,570 26,750 Short 11,117 12,334 Net 15,453 14,416 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)