July 25 Speculators increased their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.12 billion in the week ended July 22, from $9.94 billion the previous week. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net long $6.643 billion 22Jul2014 week Prior week Long 11,979 8,385 Short 65,895 71,333 Net -53,916 -62,948 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net long $14.949 billion 22Jul2014 week Prior week Long 58,142 59,506 Short 146,965 122,352 Net -88,823 -62,846 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net short $2.932 billion 22Jul2014 week Prior week Long 71,792 85,983 Short 44,295 47,213 Net 27,497 38,770 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net long $1.022 billion 22Jul2014 week Prior week Long 9,642 8,799 Short 17,022 15,061 Net -7,380 -6,262 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net short $1.917 billion 22Jul2014 week Prior week Long 62,078 60,353 Short 41,497 44,732 Net 20,581 15,621 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net short $3.643 billion 22Jul2014 week Prior week Long 72,170 70,881 Short 33,377 31,138 Net 38,793 39,743 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net short $3.057 billion 22Jul2014 week Prior week Long 98,823 86,707 Short 19,689 17,070 Net 79,134 69,637 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net short $1.311 billion 22Jul2014 week Prior week Long 26,028 26,570 Short 10,896 11,117 Net 15,132 15,453 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)