Oct 17 Speculators once again boosted their bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their largest since late May last year, still showing optimism for U.S. economic prospects, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position advanced to $43.04 billion in the week ended Oct. 14, from $40.91 billion the previous week. This was the fourth straight week that net dollar longs have increased and the ninth consecutive week that longs have totaled at least $30 billion. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, was knocked down a bit last week. On Friday, the index posted its second straight week of losses, but was still up 6.4 percent on the year and still on pace for its best yearly gain in nine years. A round of weak U.S. economic data this week has prompted investors to further push out the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase to the fourth quarter, from July, which is negative for the dollar as it pins U.S. assets to very low yields at least for another year. This should be reflected in next week's CFTC data. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Speculators continued to shun the euro, building short positions totaling 155,342 contracts, from 146,212 the previous week. Net euro short contracts were now the largest since Sept. 9. Fears of a another recession in Europe, with poor economic data in Germany, have driven investors to sell the euro. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 14Oct2014 week Prior week Long 22,839 24,837 Short 123,986 137,388 Net -101,147 -112,551 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 14Oct2014 week Prior week Long 60,158 61,467 Short 215,500 207,679 Net -155,342 -146,212 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 14Oct2014 week Prior week Long 43,116 46,503 Short 45,953 47,578 Net -2,837 -1,075 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 14Oct2014 week Prior week Long 11,113 15,509 Short 28,666 27,928 Net -17,553 -12,419 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 14Oct2014 week Prior week Long 35,688 39,174 Short 51,855 46,626 Net -16,167 -7,452 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 14Oct2014 week Prior week Long 14,367 31,601 Short 44,638 58,087 Net -30,271 -26,486 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 14Oct2014 week Prior week Long 39,798 43,781 Short 45,561 51,364 Net -5,763 -7,583 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 14Oct2014 week Prior week Long 9,171 10,052 Short 11,555 10,152 Net -2,384 -100 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)