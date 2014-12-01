NEW YORK, Dec 1 Speculators further raised their
net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week to its largest
in six years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $47.99
billion in the week ended Nov. 25 from $46.45 billion the
previous week. That was the largest net long position on the
greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar
positioning.
This week was also the eighth straight week that U.S. dollar
longs have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects bullish
sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and currency.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net $11.06 billion dollar long
25Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 46,304 46,612
Short 150,684 139,066
Net -104,380 -92,454
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net $25.74 billion dollar long
25Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 57,982 58,048
Short 223,062 226,778
Net -165,080 -168,730
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net $3.01 billion dollar long
25Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 38,541 42,865
Short 69,207 65,694
Net -30,666 -22,829
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net $3.038 billion dollar long
25Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 8,153 9,142
Short 31,577 31,258
Net -23,424 -22,116
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net $1.452 billion dollar long
25Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 32,106 32,082
Short 48,447 51,599
Net -16,341 -19,517
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net $3.759 billion dollar long
25Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 12,050 9,522
Short 56,138 47,124
Net -44,088 -37,602
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net $1.191 billion dollar long
25Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 26,386 31,305
Short 58,938 60,339
Net -32,552 -29,034
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net $0.179 billion dollar long
25Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 9,630 9,134
Short 11,924 10,381
Net -2,294 -1,247
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)