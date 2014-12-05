Dec 5 Speculators slightly trimmed their net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position edged lower to $47.38 billion in the week ended Dec. 2 from $47.99 billion the previous week. Last week was the largest net long position on the greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar positioning. This week was also the ninth straight that U.S. dollar longs have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects bullish sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and currency. Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which saw the economy create 321,000 jobs in November, should encourage more short-term currency investors to further increase their net long dollar contracts. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of international monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 02Dec2014 week Prior week Long 41,530 46,304 Short 152,690 150,684 Net -111,160 -104,380 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 02Dec2014 week Prior week Long 57,272 57,982 Short 216,551 223,062 Net -159,279 -165,080 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 02Dec2014 week Prior week Long 38,556 38,541 Short 69,570 69,207 Net -31,014 -30,666 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 02Dec2014 week Prior week Long 8,628 8,153 Short 31,550 31,577 Net -22,922 -23,424 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 02Dec2014 week Prior week Long 28,533 32,106 Short 46,922 48,447 Net -18,389 -16,341 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 02Dec2014 week Prior week Long 13,565 12,050 Short 54,675 56,138 Net -41,110 -44,088 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 02Dec2014 week Prior week Long 30,210 26,386 Short 73,214 58,938 Net -43,004 -32,552 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 02Dec2014 week Prior week Long 9,272 9,630 Short 10,952 11,924 Net -1,680 -2,294 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)