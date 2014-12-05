Dec 5 Speculators slightly trimmed their net
long U.S. dollar position in the latest week, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position edged lower to
$47.38 billion in the week ended Dec. 2 from $47.99 billion the
previous week. Last week was the largest net long position on
the greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar
positioning.
This week was also the ninth straight that U.S. dollar longs
have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects bullish
sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and currency.
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which saw the economy
create 321,000 jobs in November, should encourage more
short-term currency investors to further increase their net long
dollar contracts.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
02Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 41,530 46,304
Short 152,690 150,684
Net -111,160 -104,380
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
02Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 57,272 57,982
Short 216,551 223,062
Net -159,279 -165,080
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
02Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 38,556 38,541
Short 69,570 69,207
Net -31,014 -30,666
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
02Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 8,628 8,153
Short 31,550 31,577
Net -22,922 -23,424
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
02Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 28,533 32,106
Short 46,922 48,447
Net -18,389 -16,341
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
02Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 13,565 12,050
Short 54,675 56,138
Net -41,110 -44,088
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
02Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 30,210 26,386
Short 73,214 58,938
Net -43,004 -32,552
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
02Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 9,272 9,630
Short 10,952 11,924
Net -1,680 -2,294
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)