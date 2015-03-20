March 20 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar fell to a three-month low in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $38.59 billion in the week ended March 17, from $44.31 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs fell below $40 billion for the first time in 12 weeks. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)