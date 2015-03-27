(Adds table, details) March 27 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar rose in the latest week, while net shorts on the euro jumped to a record high, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters that was released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position increased to $43.91 billion in the week ended March 24 from $38.59 billion the previous week. Last week, net longs in the dollar fell under $40 billion for the first time in 12 weeks. To be long a currency is to take a view that it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. The increase in dollar longs came at the expense of the euro as investors amassed record shorts on the currency. Net euro shorts hit a record peak of 220,963 contracts in the latest week as the European Central Bank started its quantitative easing program. The ECB is effectively buying $3 billion in bonds per day from euro zone countries. Last week, net euro short contracts were at 193,774. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 24Mar2015 week Prior week Long 39,156 44,496 Short 85,061 92,550 Net -45,905 -48,054 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 24Mar2015 week Prior week Long 50,148 56,329 Short 271,111 250,103 Net -220,963 -193,774 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 24Mar2015 week Prior week Long 35,938 47,155 Short 74,495 85,006 Net -38,557 -37,851 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 24Mar2015 week Prior week Long 12,604 18,129 Short 16,559 15,894 Net -3,955 2,235 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 24Mar2015 week Prior week Long 19,193 21,001 Short 51,849 53,823 Net -32,656 -32,822 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 24Mar2015 week Prior week Long 52,079 63,046 Short 80,447 91,853 Net -28,368 -28,807 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 24Mar2015 week Prior week Long 35,044 23,702 Short 76,144 79,641 Net -41,100 -55,939 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 24Mar2015 week Prior week Long 12,149 13,117 Short 13,015 14,258 Net -866 -1,141 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Galloway)