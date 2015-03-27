(Adds table, details)
March 27 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar rose
in the latest week, while net shorts on the euro jumped to a
record high, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters that was released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$43.91 billion in the week ended March 24 from $38.59 billion
the previous week. Last week, net longs in the dollar fell under
$40 billion for the first time in 12 weeks.
To be long a currency is to take a view that it will rise,
while being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
The increase in dollar longs came at the expense of the euro
as investors amassed record shorts on the currency.
Net euro shorts hit a record peak of 220,963 contracts in
the latest week as the European Central Bank started its
quantitative easing program. The ECB is effectively buying $3
billion in bonds per day from euro zone countries.
Last week, net euro short contracts were at 193,774.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
24Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 39,156 44,496
Short 85,061 92,550
Net -45,905 -48,054
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
24Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 50,148 56,329
Short 271,111 250,103
Net -220,963 -193,774
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
24Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 35,938 47,155
Short 74,495 85,006
Net -38,557 -37,851
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
24Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 12,604 18,129
Short 16,559 15,894
Net -3,955 2,235
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
24Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 19,193 21,001
Short 51,849 53,823
Net -32,656 -32,822
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
24Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 52,079 63,046
Short 80,447 91,853
Net -28,368 -28,807
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
24Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 35,044 23,702
Short 76,144 79,641
Net -41,100 -55,939
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
24Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 12,149 13,117
Short 13,015 14,258
Net -866 -1,141
