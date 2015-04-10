April 10 Speculators trimmed positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $40.27 billion in the week ended April 7, from $40.37 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)