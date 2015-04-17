April 17 Speculators reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to their lowest in four weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $39.68 billion in the week ended April 14, from $40.27 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar fell for a third straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)