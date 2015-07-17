July 17 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to the largest in roughly five weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $27.29 billion in the week ended July 14, from $25.76 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)