NEW YORK Jan 29 Speculators cut bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since late October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.85 billion in the week ended Tuesday, Jan. 26, from $25.03 billion in the previous week. This was the fourth straight week that net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)