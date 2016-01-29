(Adds table, details on euro, yen contracts)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 Speculators cut bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight week, as net longs fell to
their lowest since late October, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.85
billion in the week ended Tuesday, Jan. 26, from $25.03 billion
in the previous week. This was the fourth straight week that net
dollar longs came in below $30 billion.
This week, Japanese yen net longs totaled 50,026 contracts
from 37,653 previously. This week's net longs in the yen were
the largest since mid-February 2012.
Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the
lowest since early November. This week net euro short contracts
totaled 127,215 contracts, from 137,015 the previous week.
These days, the safe haven yen and low-yielding euro tend to
struggle in times of increased risk appetite because these
currencies are often used to fund investment in risky assets.
Conversely, they rise when there is a retreat from those assets
in periods of market stress similar to what the market has seen
in the last month with the decline in oil prices and the
volatility in the Chinese stock market.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
26 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 92,628 84,485
Short 42,602 46,832
Net 50,026 37,653
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
26 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 71,446 69,449
Short 198,661 206,464
Net -127,215 -137,015
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
26 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 34,696 37,863
Short 82,233 76,442
Net -47,537 -38,579
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
26 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 24,932 25,191
Short 29,435 24,285
Net -4,503 906
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
26 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 32,767 33,064
Short 99,586 99,450
Net -66,819 -66,386
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
26 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 46,281 45,471
Short 79,079 81,738
Net -32,798 -36,267
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
26 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 28,487 30,361
Short 105,094 106,364
Net -76,607 -76,003
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
26 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 15,166 14,938
Short 20,566 17,892
Net -5,400 -2,954
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)