(Adds table, details on euro, yen contracts) NEW YORK, Jan 29 Speculators cut bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since late October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.85 billion in the week ended Tuesday, Jan. 26, from $25.03 billion in the previous week. This was the fourth straight week that net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. This week, Japanese yen net longs totaled 50,026 contracts from 37,653 previously. This week's net longs in the yen were the largest since mid-February 2012. Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the lowest since early November. This week net euro short contracts totaled 127,215 contracts, from 137,015 the previous week. These days, the safe haven yen and low-yielding euro tend to struggle in times of increased risk appetite because these currencies are often used to fund investment in risky assets. Conversely, they rise when there is a retreat from those assets in periods of market stress similar to what the market has seen in the last month with the decline in oil prices and the volatility in the Chinese stock market. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 92,628 84,485 Short 42,602 46,832 Net 50,026 37,653 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 71,446 69,449 Short 198,661 206,464 Net -127,215 -137,015 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 34,696 37,863 Short 82,233 76,442 Net -47,537 -38,579 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 24,932 25,191 Short 29,435 24,285 Net -4,503 906 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 32,767 33,064 Short 99,586 99,450 Net -66,819 -66,386 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 46,281 45,471 Short 79,079 81,738 Net -32,798 -36,267 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 28,487 30,361 Short 105,094 106,364 Net -76,607 -76,003 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 15,166 14,938 Short 20,566 17,892 Net -5,400 -2,954