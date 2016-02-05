(Adds table, details on euro short and yen longs) Feb 5 Speculators slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest level since roughly the third week of October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $18.20 billion in the week ended Feb. 2, from $23.85 billion in the previous week. It was the first time in 15 weeks that net dollar longs came in below $20 billion. Speculators have been reducing their stash of dollar longs, concerned that external market stress caused by a slowdown in China and the decline in oil prices could further slow the Federal Reserve's gradual tightening policy. That would be a negative scenario for the dollar. The dollar index is down 1.7 percent so far this year. Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the lowest level since late October. This week net euro short contracts totaled 87,073 contracts from 127,215 the previous week. Net long positions on the yen, meanwhile, fell to 37,245 contracts, from 50,026 the week before. The outlook on the yen has been negatively affected after the Bank of Japan last week took one of its main interest rates into negative territory. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Feb. 2, 2016 week Prior week Long 82,108 92,628 Short 44,863 42,602 Net 37,245 50,026 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Feb. 2, 2016 Prior week week Long 96,012 71,446 Short 183,085 198,661 Net -87,073 -127,215 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Feb. 2, 2016 Prior week week Long 32,737 34,696 Short 77,755 82,233 Net -45,018 -47,537 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Feb. 2, 2016 Prior week week Long 25,970 24,932 Short 30,665 29,435 Net -4,695 -4,503 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Feb. 2, 2016 Prior week week Long 30,069 32,767 Short 82,489 99,586 Net -52,420 -66,819 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Feb. 2, 2016 Prior week week Long 51,397 46,281 Short 77,565 79,079 Net -26,168 -32,798 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Feb. 2, 2016 Prior week week Long 24,958 28,487 Short 103,552 105,094 Net -78,594 -76,607 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) Feb. 2, 2016 Prior week week Long 13,492 15,166 Short 21,928 20,566 Net -8,436 -5,400 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)