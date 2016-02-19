By Dion Rabouin
Feb 19 Bullish bets on the U.S. dollar retreated
for an eighth consecutive week, with net longs falling to their
lowest level since May 2014, according to Reuters calculations
and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The global value of the dollar's net long position plunged
to $8.31 billion in the week ended Feb. 16, from $12.60 billion
in the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $20 billion
for a third straight week.
While investors continued to move out of the U.S. currency,
largely increasing long bets on the Japanese yen, the dollar
index managed to post its best weekly performance in about two
months.
The dollar index measures the greenback against six major
world currencies.
Net long bets on the yen increased by nearly 4,700
contracts, rising from 43,232 to 47,901 on the week, as oil
prices again moved lower and investors sought out the safe-haven
currency.
The yen has risen nearly 7 percent against the dollar so far
in February and a little more than 6.5 percent in 2016.
The volatility in markets also bolstered bets on the euro as
investors unwound carry trades made using the continental
currency.
Net shorts in the euro fell, hitting their lowest since June
2014.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said at a Reuters
Newsmaker event on Friday that the central bank has not yet
committed to any decision for its next meeting on March 10, but
might act if it determines a recovery in inflation is getting
pushed back further into the future.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japan Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-4.738 billion
Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week
Long 84,518 75,811
Short 36,617 32,579
Net 47,901 43,232
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$8.817 billion
Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week
Long 113,970 114,607
Short 162,175 177,921
Net -48,205 -63,314
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$3.245 billion
Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week
Long 36,512 31,025
Short 72,767 67,325
Net -36,255 -36,300
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.92 billion
Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week
Long 20,141 20,356
Short 24,507 27,624
Net -4,366 -7,268
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$3.747 billion
Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week
Long 29,077 27,279
Short 74,162 79,214
Net -45,085 -51,935
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$0.4 billion
Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week
Long 66,740 64,020
Short 63,933 69,646
Net 2,807 -5,626
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.232 billion
Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week
Long 21,445 41,732
Short 98,830 88,254
Net -77,385 -46,522
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)
$0.601 billion
Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week
Long 14,465 13,666
Short 22,782 22,805
Net -8,317 -9,139
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)