April 15 Speculators chopped bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, pushing net longs to their lowest since January 2009, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $$0.4 billion in the week ended April 12, from $2.15 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)