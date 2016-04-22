* Net longs in yen highest since March 1995
* Net shorts in euro lowest in 8 weeks
April 22 Speculators turned negative on the U.S.
dollar this week, with more investors in the global currency
market taking short positions against the dollar than long
positions, for the first time in nearly a year.
The value of the dollar's position fell to -$1.85 billion in
the week ended April 19, from $0.4 billion the previous week,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
It was the first time since May 6 that investors have been
short the dollar on a net basis.
Net long yen contracts rose to 71,870, the highest since
Reuters records began in March 1995, surpassing the previous
high touched last week when yen contracts rose to 66,190.
The dollar rose 2 percent against the yen on Friday, hitting
a three-week high against the Japanese currency, after a report
the Bank of Japan was considering expanding its negative rate
policy to bank loans and could cut rates further.
For the week, the dollar was set to rise 2.6 percent against
the yen, which would mark its strongest weekly gain against the
Japanese currency since late October 2014.
The dollar hit a 17-month low against the yen of 107.61 yen
on April 11. Analysts partly attributed the yen's rise to bets
that the Bank of Japan would not intervene to stop the yen's
recent rally.
A weaker currency is desireable because Japan's economy
relies heavily on exports and a weaker currency makes Japanese
products less expensive to foreign buyers.
Euro net short contracts fell to 46,917, their lowest in
eight weeks.
The dollar rose this week against a basket of six major
world currencies, its second weekly gain in a row after falling
five of the past six weeks.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
-$8.229 billion
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 105,710 100,120
Short 33,840 33,930
Net 71,870 66,190
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$6.66 billion
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 101,211 89,216
Short 148,128 141,267
Net -46,917 -52,051
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.961 billion
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 32,765 33,848
Short 87,917 85,158
Net -55,152 -51,310
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-$1.223 billion
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 19,859 17,478
Short 10,449 9,240
Net 9,410 8,238
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-$0.577 billion
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 32,473 28,968
Short 25,165 26,583
Net 7,308 2,385
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-$3.445 billion
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 97,472 90,768
Short 53,366 55,646
Net 44,106 35,122
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.416 billion
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 43,925 40,518
Short 58,334 87,109
Net -14,409 -46,591
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-$0.377 billion
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 22,674 21,472
Short 17,323 17,180
Net 5,351 4,292
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bernard Orr)